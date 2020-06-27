General News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Health Minister tests negative for coronavirus

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, is recovering from the Covid-19 infection which has kept him out of work for almost three weeks.



According to the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Health Minister has tested negative for the infection and is set to get back to work shortly.



“I am sure that this will be some sort of good news in addition to the over 10,000 recoveries,” he said during the Covid-19 press briefing in Accra.



Mr. Agyeman-Manu tested positive for Covid-19 during a routine test at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) and was admitted for some days before being discharged for supportive homecare.



The minister, who doubles as the Dormaa Central Member of Parliament (MP), was said to be “in stable condition.”



President Akufo-Addo, in his Covid-19 address, confirmed the status of the health minister, saying he contracted the infection in the line of duty. Besides, he wished him speedy recovery while commiserating with the families that had lost members to Covid-19.



Other top government officials have since tested positive for Covid-19, including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Health Insurance Authority, Dr. Lydia Dsane Selby, and the CEO of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Daniel Asare; both are receiving treatment.



Education Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh has also been admitted to the UGMC for symptoms similar to that of Covid-19 as he awaits his test results.



New Cases



A total of 361 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were recorded according the GHS yesterday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 15,834.



Active cases in Ghana as of yesterday were 3,976, with recoveries moving to 11,755.



Besides, deaths have risen from 95 to 103, according to the GHS.





