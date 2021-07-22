Health Minister remains resolute – Ministry

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ministry of Health has dismissed a statement attributed to the sector minister to the effect that he will not resign his post after revelations at the ongoing inquiry by the nine-member bi-partisan committee of Parliament probing the Sputnik V vaccine procurement.



“I wish to state unequivocally, the Minister of Health has nowhere made this statement and humbly beseech the general public to disregard this malicious and roguish agenda by some detractors,” a disclaimer issued by Communications Officer at the Ministry Naphtali Awuah Kyei-Baffour on Wednesday said.



Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has come under fire recently for revelations he made to the committee about the procurement of the vaccines.



He had told the Afenyo-Markin-chaired committee on Monday, July 19 that the times were not normal when he made the decision to engage an Emirati middleman to procure the Russian vaccines, which were overpriced for Ghana.



“Those were not normal times and I was seriously in a situation that didn’t make me think properly, the way you think that now I will actually abreast myself with the situation,” he had told the committee.



This heightened calls for Mr Agyeman-Manu to resign from his post.



But the statement from the Ministry said: “The Hon. Minister of Health continues to remain resolute and poised to protect the lives of Ghanaians in this era of the COVID-19 pandemic.”