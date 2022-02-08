Health Minister refusing to present accounts for monies spent by their ministry - James Avedzi

General News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former chairman of PAC swerves committee



PAC to report Health Minister for failing to show up for PAC sitting



We are backed by the constitution to audit, PAC chairman



The Chairman of the Public Account Committee of Parliament, James Kluste Avedzi, has reproved the Health Minister for disrespecting the work of Public Accountd Committee.



According to him, Kwaku Agyemang -Manu including his deputies have refused to appear before the committee to account for monies spent at the ministry.



Speaking during the PAC sitting, Klutse Avedzi said,



“We have a ministry that has a minister with two deputies and none of them will appear before the committee. You have spent public money, come and account for it. Your name appeared in the list of the Auditor General which means there is something wrong, come and tell us how to resolve the issue, you have failed to come.”



James Avedzi Kluste ardently stated that he will report him at the plenary for Parliament to take action concerning his absence at the committee as the committee is backed by the constitution.



“… he was once the chairman of this committee, he was the one that was inviting people to this committee, when people don’t come, he does not take it lightly. Now he himself is doing what exactly he was against so we are going to report on that to the plenary, so take note that the Minster for Health does not respect this committee,” James Avedzi Kluste said.



