Health Minister inaugurates 4 health agencies board in Accra

Health News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, yesterday inaugurated governing boards of four health agencies under its purview to help achieve national health targets.



The boards are that of the Nurses and Midwifery Council (N&MC), Allied Health Professions Council, Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons and the Centre for Plant Medicine and Research.



Members of the board took the oaths of secrecy and to serve a four-year term.



Mr. Agyeman-Manu in a remarks reminded members of their role to ensure that their respective organisations delivered on their mandate in line with government’s policies and activities.



He was particularly concerned about periodic uprisings within the health sector which he charged the board members to find amicable ways to resolve and avert such incidences.



“Some of the issues do not warrant the insurgencies we see on the health front and we need you as board members to exercise tact and patience and some level of understanding to resolve some of them,” he said.



The Minister further called on board members to ensure prudent management of internally generated funds (IGF)of their organisations to turn round its fortunes.



According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with government plans like the “Agenda 111,” stifled additional resources needed to sustain the health sector.



“Now, all eyes are on COVID-19 and we do not have resources to run other programmes in the sector. We cannot rely on the national coffers, therefore we will need to find innovate ways to increase our IGF to develop our health systems and we count on you to do that,” he noted.



Mr. Agyeman-Manu further appealed to the board members to use their respective influences to advocate for COVID-19 vaccination among the general public.



Chairperson of the 12-member N&MC board, Madam Isabella Naana Akyaa Asante, on behalf of her colleagues thanked the President for reposing confidence in them.



She promised members would work to meet the expectations of them to serve the greater interest of Ghanaians.