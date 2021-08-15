Health Minister hasn’t breached any law in botched sputnik V vaccines – Fmr NPP Chairman

Politics of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The former Fomena Constituency New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman Kwasi Nti has emphasized that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) would have deliberately delayed the contract processes to procure the Sputnik v vaccines if the health minister Mr. Agyemang Manu used the right channels.



Answering questions from the bi-partisan parliamentary committee probing the controversial Sputnik V vaccine procurement, Mr. Agyemang-Manu admitted that he failed to seek cabinet and parliamentary approval before engaging a private individual for the procurement of Sputnik V vaccines in a bid to manage Ghana’s COVID-19 cases.



Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) are calling for the resignation or sacking of the Health Minister Hon Agyemang Manu for failing to seek cabinet approval for the purchase of the COVID-19 vaccines.



Speaking in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo, the former Fomena NPP Constituency Chairman Mr. Akwasi Nti stated categorically that Ghanaians should commend Health Minister, Mr. Agyemang Manu, for thinking about the lives of Ghanaians than money.



According to Chairman Akwasi Nti, the urgent and critical nature of the circumstances at the time, the alone thing a competent Health Minister like Mr. Agyemang Manu will do is to think about saving Ghanaians than using the right channels.



“I don’t trust NDC MPs in parliament because they want President Akufo-Addo’s government to fail the fight against COVID-19 to help them get campaign message in 2024 so there is no way they will fast track the process for the procurement of the vaccines if the Health Minister used the right channel,” Kwasi Nti said.



Chairman Akwasi Nti added that “those calling for the dismissal of the Health Minister have no basis since the money wasn’t used for his personal business but to procure vaccines to save Ghanaians who paid tax to the government”