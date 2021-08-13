Health Minister acted in good faith although he breached the law - NPP man

General News of Friday, 13 August 2021

A member of the research department at the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana K. Yeboah aka, Nanas Kay, has admitted that Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu acted in good faith although he breached the laws in the Sputnik-V vaccine deal.



He believes we must commend the Minister for having the money refunded since his scenario is far better compared to other similar cases in the past.



The Sheikh at the centre of the deal had been paid $2,850,000 for his services out of an expected $5,700,000.



A letter from Sheikh Al Maktoum dated August 11, 2021, which announced the refund, said no funds had been drawn under the Letter of Credit.



The businessman noted the Letter of Credit stands expired, as of June 2021.



“The requested amount of Two Million, Four Hundred and Seventy Thousand United States Dollars (USD2,470,000) has already been refunded to the designated bank account, as communicated by you.



“The SWIFT and the payment advice for the refund have been attached for your reference and record,” part of the letter read.



Nana Kay commenting on the refund stated all former appointees who caused financial loss to the state, did not get a refund except in the case of the current Health Minister.



The NPP communicator said the country was faced with a crisis and the lives of Ghanaians were at stack hence he must be commended for his desire to solve a problem.



The Health Minister he opined was under pressure to save lives, and therefore, Ghanaians must consider all these considerations.



As someone who would not turn the truth, Nana Kay stressed the Minister breached the law, but it was done for a good course.



He said the Minister’s intention was not to rob or steal from the state but was meant to procure vaccines to vaccinate Ghanaians.



