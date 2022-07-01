Health Directorate reviews plans to manage Monkey pox outbreak

Health News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: GNA

The Dormaa Central Municipal Health Directorate's rapid response team has reviewed its public health emergency preparedness plan to deal effectively with the possible outbreak of the monkey pox disease in the municipality.



Mr. Daniel Kwame Owusu Amponsah, the Central Municipal Disease Control Officer said this Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region, when he was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that strategies have been put in place to manage and control the disease in case of an outbreak.



He said the plan was reviewed following notifications from the Regional Health Directorate, adding that a copy of the plan would be forwarded to the Public Health/Epidemic Management Committee headed by the Municipal Chief Executive with the Municipal Director of Health as its secretary for it to become a binding and working document if finally adopted.



Mr. Amponsah stated meetings and training sessions about managing an outbreak of the disease in the area had been held for health facilities and clinicians including doctors, physician assistants, enrolled and general nurses and laboratory staff at particularly the main referral hospital, the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital



"They were taken through how to suspect, detect and report cases of monkey pox, so we are ready for action in case of an outbreak" he said, and added that “there are no reported cases of the disease within the Municipality.”



He added: “We can also get it through someone's sweat and vomit.”



He advised the public to strictly observe the COVID-19 protocols to check infections, stating that the disease had signs and symptoms like any other disease like malaria, headache, feverishness, joint aches, and body weakness.