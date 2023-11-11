Heal Komfo Anokye: See list of massive contributions an hour after Asantehene’s appeal

Regional News of Saturday, 11 November 2023

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, made a passionate appeal to various households in the Ashanti Region to donate GH¢200 a month towards the renovation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



The project dubbed ‘Heal Komfo Anokye’ is being spearheaded by the King to mobilize $10 million to renovate the 70-year-old facility.



Within minutes of the overlord of the Ashanti land’s appeal, Ashantis both home and abroad spoke.



According to The Asante Nation, a social media handle affiliated with the Manhyia Palace, millions of Ghana cedis were received from Ghanaians both home and abroad an hour after the Otumfuo’s appeal.



A list of the contributions made shared by Asante Nation on X showed the likes of the Member of Parliament (MP)

for Bantama, Francis Asenso Boakye, MP for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, MP for Subin Eugene Boakye Antwi, the Majority Leander and MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu contributing GHC100,000 each.



Some of the largest contribution on the list includes a $1.2 million contribution by Justmoh Construction, GHC1 million by Unijay Fashion, and GHC100,000 by the Asante Caucus in Parliament.



Heal Komfo Anokye Project.



Within 1hr that Otumfuo got seated, donation received so far...



-Justmoh Construction =$1,200,000

-Kumasi Traditional Council - 1,00,000 (10 billion old cedis)

-Unijay Fashion - 1,000,000 (10b)

-Hon. Kokofu - 140,000 (1,4b) pic.twitter.com/uE0LesXH9R — The Asante Nation (@Ashanti_Kingdom) November 10, 2023

-Isaac Owusu - 300,000 (3b)

-MD SIC - 200,000 (2b)

-A Pastor - 300,000 (3b)

-Asante Caucus in Parliament - 100,000 (1B)

-Hon. Muntaka Mubarak - 110,000 (1.1b)

-Presbyterian Asante - 10,000 (100m)

-Ghana Oil - 200,000 (2b)

-Ashanti Cord. Council - 100,000 (1b). — The Asante Nation (@Ashanti_Kingdom) November 10, 2023

