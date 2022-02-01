Headmasters are borrowing to run schools, education is in a mess – Sammy Gyamfi

Politics of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi has said the education sector in the country at the moment is a mess.



He said on the New Day show on TV3 with Johnnie Hughes Tuesday, February 1, that headmasters are borrowing to run their schools because of the failure of the government to release four tranches of capitation grants to the schools.



The government has also not sent textbooks to the basics schools to ensure smooth teaching and learning, he added.



“Our education system is in a mess we can't even get textbooks for basic school children in primary school.



“For two years since the introduction of the new curriculum for basic schools, there are no textbooks for our children in our basic schools, for four tranches now almost one year the capitation grant has been in arrears.



“How are headmasters running these schools? They are borrowing to run the schools. For almost one year releases to CHASS have not gone.”