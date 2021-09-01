Headmaster of Domeabra Basic School cries for new school building

Regional News of Wednesday, 1 September 2021

Correspondence from Western Region:



Headmaster of Domeabra D/A Basic School in the Ellembelle District of the Western, Mr. William Latevi Godson, is appealing for a new structure for pupils and staff to enhance effective teaching and learning.



Domeabra D/A Basic School was established in 1986 by the community folks and since its establishment, successive governments have failed to put up a decent classroom block for the community.



During a visit to the school by GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, it was observed that the wooden and muddy school building does not have doors and windows.



The situation has created opportunities for domestic animals to sleep inside the building.



In an exclusive interview with the headmaster of the school who is also a cocoa farmer, he disclosed that the building could collapse anytime if the government fails to provide them with a new one.



He bemoaned that whenever it rains, teachers and learners are compelled to close and go home.



The headmaster told GhanaWeb that trained teachers have been refusing postings to the school due to the lack of electricity in the area and also the poor nature of the building.



He reiterated that only 3 teachers teach pupils from Kindergarten to Primary six.



"From KG to primary 6, only three teachers including myself as a headmaster are teaching here. No electricity, water problem, bad road network and these situations are not motivating teachers to accept postings here. Even teachers staying here always have to travel far before getting food to buy. We don't have enough desks, some pupils have to sit on benches and also plastic chairs", he told GhanaWeb.



Mr. William Latevi Godson who is also a product of the school is appealing to the government, NGOs and other Philanthropists to come to their aid by building a new classroom block for them.



"I am appealing to the government, NGOs and other philanthropists to come and assist the school. We need a new structure. Government should also motivate teachers posted to the hinterlands. We also want School Feeding Programme, our furniture is not enough, we need some", he concluded.



Watch the video below to see the situation of the school:







