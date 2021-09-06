Headmaster mercilessly beats the hell out of student over cardigan

Regional News of Monday, 6 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The headmaster of Jachie Pramso SHS is in trouble with the law



• Mary Amoako, a student, suffered cane bruises from him



• The headmaster is believed to have beaten the girl over a cardigan





The headmaster of Jachie Pramso Senior High School is in hot waters with the police over a case of alleged assault on one of his students.



Mary Gabriel Amoako, 18, is reported to have been mercilessly beaten by the headmaster last Thursday, September 2, 2021, causing bruises and cuts on her back and shoulders, reports The Chronicle newspaper.



According to the report, the grandfather of the girl told the paper that the headmaster gave the final-year student several strokes of the cane after she offered her cardigan to another mate of hers.



Narrating the details, the girl’s grandfather, Mr. Ofosu, explained that the headmaster had seized the cardigan of one of the students because he was not wearing a school uniform.



This left the student bare-chested and in solidarity with him, friends of Mary pleaded with her to release her cardigan to the boy until he was able to get a school uniform.



Upon seeing the boy with another cardigan, the report added, the headmaster got furious and asked whose cardigan he was wearing.



“As a result, he summoned all students present to further enquire about who helped the boy with the cardigan. Fearing they might be punished collectively, a boy pointed at Mary, following which the rest were freed,” the report stated.



It continued that the headteacher then asked Mary to hold onto a pillar and beat her back with a cane until she suffered bruises.



The student is said to have later reported the incident to her parents, who further lodged a complaint at the police station.



A police medical form was eventually issued to the victim but she is reported to have been in so much pain, she could not fill out the details.



Investigations are currently underway to get to the bottom of the matter.