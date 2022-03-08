Headmaster allegedly commits suicide at Hatsukorpe

General News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The headmaster of the Hatsukorpe No.1 Basic school in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region, Mr. Israel Mawuli Afetorgbor has been found dead.



The body of the almost 60-year-old headmaster was found hanging on a rope tied to a mango tree on the compound of his residence at about 5:30 am on Monday, March 7, 2022, an incident considered to be a suicide.



Confirming the incident to Starr News, Assemblyman for the Viepe-Tokor Electoral Area, Victor Ayaku said, “At about 5:30 am on Monday, I received a call from one of my Unit Committee members who informed me of the incident. I rushed to the scene and realised it was true, so I called the police who came to pick up the body.”



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Ketu South Municipal hospital morgue for preservation as investigations continue.



According to other sources, the deceased prior to his death had been moody and behaved quite unusual, a change staff of the school had detected.