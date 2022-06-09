Headmaster, Old Boys Association of Kumasi school sodomising students - Foh-Amoaning alleges

General News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Group files Private Members Bill to criminalise homosexuality in Ghana



Pro-LGBTQ+ billboards popup across Accra



Coalition demands immediate removal of Pro-LGBTQ+ billboards



Convenor of the sponsors of the National Coalition of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, Moses Foh-Amoaning, has stated that there is a pervasive spread of homosexual activities in various secondary schools across the country.





Speaking to the media when members of the coalition including some Members of Parliament visited the Tema Motorway on Thursday, June 9, 2022, Mr Foh-Amoaning revealed that the group is currently dealing with a matter where the headmaster and some old students of a boys school in Kumasi have retorted to sodomosing students in the School.



According to him, the situation has led to one of the victims currently battling suicidal tendencies



“I can tell you right now that the coalition is dealing with a matter, and it is all over the country. I give you one instance, in Kumasi, there is a secondary school where the headmaster together with the old boys association have teamed up and they are sodomising the boys. One of the boys has come to us and he is very suicidal. We have to deal with it. There are about 2,000 boys within that school," he noted."



He mentioned that the situation is not akin to the Kumasi school alone as such cases are spread all over the country.



“It is not only that particular school; schools from Nsawam, Wa, we have got invitations from all over the country,” he emphasized.



Currently pushing for the passage of a bill in Parliament which will criminalise homosexual activities, the visit by the coalition on Thursday was in response to the citing of a billboard promoting RGBTQ+ rights.



According to the coalition, the mounting of the billboard and others across various vantage points in the capital city flies in the face of the laws of Ghana.







The group has therefore called on the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service to ensure that such outdoor materials promoting LGBQ+ rights and activities as removed within 24-hours.



"We are by this calling on the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare to immediately within the next 24-hours carry out the necessary security operations to ensure that these billboards which are an affront to the 1992 Constitution are taken down,” Ningo Prampram MP, Samuel Nartey George who is also a member of the coalition told the media.



