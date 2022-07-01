Headless body of young woman found in a bush at Sefwi Bekwai

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Contractors discover lifeless body of young woman



Woman killed by unknown persons suspected to be in her early thirties



Akyeamehene of Sefwi call on police to solve murder case



The headless body of a young woman has reportedly been found around an uncompleted building at Sefwi Bekwai in the Western North Region.



As confirmed by the Assemblyman of Old Clinic electoral area, Martin Darko in an interview with Adom News said the body of the deceased was discovered by some contractors who had been hired to work on the uncompleted building.



One of the six workers who had been contracted to fix POP in the building went into a nearby bush to attend to nature’s call when he spotted the lifeless body.



The ceiling expert upon inspecting the scene found the body deceased fully clad in black jeans and a pink strapless top with traces of blood around it.



Eyewitnesses believed the deceased, suspected to be in her early thirties, may have been killed at a different location before being dragged into the bushes.



A report was subsequently made to the Sefwi Bekwai Police Command for retrieval of the body.



The Akyeamehene of Sefwi Traditional Area, Nana Kwabena Ennin has expressed shock over the incident while calling on the police to bring the perpetrators behind the heinous crime to book.