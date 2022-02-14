Headcount just to stop us from demonstration – NABCO demo organisers

General News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NABCO trainees would be having a demonstration on February 17



Headcount by secretariat just a ploy to keep us from demonstration – Demo organisers



NABCO secretariat to conduct headcount on Feb 15



Organisers of a planned demonstration by Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCO) trainees have said the announced headcount of trainees in the Greater Accra Region by the secretariat is just a ploy to prevent them from demonstrating.



According to them, the demonstration which is slated for February 17, 2022, will come off to show Ghanaians the number of trainees who have not gotten permanent employment as promised.



“Information reaching the organizers of the upcoming demonstration from a reliable source indicates that management of NABCO, Coordinators (government) is planning to do the following activities in all the districts to prevent trainees from turning out to the said demonstration: District headcount for no purpose but for intimidation is slated for 17th February 2022 in all districts; a collection of academic certificates and credentials, module by module for no significant purpose,” the organizers said in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb.



The statement further stated that the secretariat will ask the trainers to submit their timesheets for November 2021, December 2021, and January 2022.



The trainees reiterated that the actions of the secretariat are just a strategy to stop the trainers from coming to the game-changing demonstration.



“We urge trainees to remain resolute and focus as we have been briefed by a good samaritan that the alleged intended exercise is a strategy to distract vulnerable trainees from demonstrating,” the statement added.



Meanwhile, a statement shared by the NABCO coordinator for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Idora Ekuban which was sighted by GhanaWeb, said the NABCO secretariat has indicated that it would be conducting a headcount of trainees in the Greater Accra region who are currently working.



According to NABCO, the essence of the headcount is to facilitate the permanent employment of trainees who have remained at post after the programme's official end in November 2021.