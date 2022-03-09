You are here: HomeNews2022 03 09Article 1486529

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Head teacher commits suicide at Hatsukope

The deceased was found hanging in his house The deceased was found hanging in his house

The headteacher of Hatsukope Basic School in the Volta Region allegedly committed suicide after taking part in the 65th Independence Day celebrations.

Apetorgbor Isreal Mawuli, 59, was found in a pair of jeans shorts hanging on nylon rope tied to a mango tree on his compound.

The Head of Public Relations of the Volta Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed the tragedy to the Ghanaian Times yesterday.

She said when the police and a complainant went to the compound, they found the body hanging on the rope tied to a mango tree.

DSP Tenge stated that a search on the body and at the scene and deceased’s room did not find a suicide note or any other thing that could serve as evidence.

She said that police gathered that Mawuli participated in the 65th Independent parade, at Hedzranawo, and there was no sign suggesting he was a troubled person.

DSP Tenge said Mawuli was said to have lost the wife some years ago and lived alone in the house.

She said the body was deposited at Ketu South Municipal Hospital mortuary, awaiting autopsy.

