Head pastor to be arrested for not providing sanitary facilities

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 14 May 2022

Source: gna.org.gh

The Tema District Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest, of the head pastor of Life-Changing Ministry Church, for failure to provide a sanitary facility on church premises.



The court presided over by Mr Festus Fovi Nukunu issued the bench warrant after the accused failed to appear before the court on April 21, 2022.



The bench warrant was issued for him to reappear before the court on May 19, 2022.



The head pastor has been accused of indiscriminate dumping and burning of refuse on church premises and non-compliance with a statutory notice.



The prosecution, led by Issah Ali-Hassan, said the accused person is having a church operating at Community Three in the Tema West Municipal Assembly.



On November 5, 2019, Environmental Health Officers visited the accused person’s church and conducted an inspection.



The officers noticed that the premises were overgrown with weeds, dumping and burning of refuse on the church premises, and failure to provide toilet facilities on the church premises.



The church had not registered with any accredited service providers for collection and proper disposal of refuse.



The prosecution said a statutory notice was issued to abate the said nuisance to the satisfaction of the Environmental Health Authority.



Action was taken against them and a summons was applied and served for them to appear before the court, but he failed to appear.