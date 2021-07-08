Head-on collision on Kumasi-Accra highway leaves five dead

Regional News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: GNA

Five passengers died on the spot while five others sustained serious injuries when a Hyundai bus in which they were traveling collided with a Man Diesel trailer truck on the Suhum Omenako road off Kumasi-Accra highway.



According to a police report, on July 7 at about 0430 hours, the suspect driver, whose name is not yet known, was driving the Hyundai H100 mini bus with registration number ER 1335-Z with passengers on board from Nkawkaw towards Accra.



On reaching a section of the road at Omenako near Suhum on Kumasi-Accra highway, he overtook a vehicle without observing traffic from the opposite direction.



In the process, he collided with a Man Diesel trailer truck loaded with unspecified quantities of Guinness crates from Accra direction and being driven by Asam Musah, aged 46.



Police Sergeant Francis Gomado, Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, told the Ghana News Agency that five passengers on board the Hyundai died on the spot, including the driver.



He said five other passengers on board sustained injuries and were sent to the Suhum Government Hospital for treatment.