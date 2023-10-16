He would represent the 99, not just 1% of Ghanaians - Ken Agyapong's daughters campaign

General News of Monday, 16 October 2023

Daughters of Kennedy Agyapong, flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have explained why their father will be a great president for Ghana if given the nod.



They point to his successes as a father and how he raised them, stating that he will transfer those leadership qualities to his government.



Agyapong, currently lawmaker for Assin North constituency, is campaigning to become flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Hello everyone, first of all, thank you all for taking time off to support our dad, we all just want you to know things about him,” one daughter is heard saying in a video posted online.



“Aside from the fact that he is a great father, he has done a great job raising us, so, if he could raise a family, a village of his own, imagine what he can do for the country of Ghana," she adds.



Another cues in: “In addition to that, he is a politician who represents the foundation of Ghana, he is going to be a president who represents the 99% and not just the one percent.”



The daugthers, four of them, declare in unison in the end: “No Ken, no vote! No Ken, no vote!” amidst cheers.



Kennedy Agyapong held the third edition of his showdown walk in the Western Region, as usual critiquing the government and his main opponent in the November 4 NPP primaries.



Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot of the NPP along with three other contenders including Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





