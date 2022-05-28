He will win – Computer Man reacts to Kennedy Agyapong’s NPP flagbearer ambition

General News of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder and leader of Hope Generation Ministries, Reverend Eric Amponsah alias Computer Man has reacted to the decision by Assin North Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to contest in the New Patriotic Party’s impending flagbearership election.



According to Computer Man, Kennedy Agyapong stands a good chance of winning the race if he sees through his decision to contest the election.



The church leader who is a self-confessed member of the ruling party noted that the Assin North MP is likely to win the election despite the presence of other leading candidates in the race.



“Kennedy has a lot of followers worldwide. With the way Ken has built his career, it will only be easy for Dr Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen if he (Kennedy Agyapong) decides to withdraw from the race later. But if he goes ahead to contest, he will sail through,” he told Oman Channel.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Trades Minister, John Alan Kojo Kyeremanten had been tipped as the lead contenders for the NPP’s flagbearership.



However, the Assin North MP’s decision to contest now introduces a new twist to the race which is expected to be keenly contested.



