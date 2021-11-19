‘He who alleges must prove’ – Ken Agyapong’s boy schools Kevin Taylor

General News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Kwaku Annan, host of NET2 TV’s ‘The Seat Show’ has responded to US-based socio-political commentator, Kevin Taylor; on the matter of a lawsuit instituted against the latter in the United States.



Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, earlier this week filed a defamatory suit against Taylor for comments on his widely followed programme.



Agyapong is suing Taylor for claiming that he (the lawmaker) was complicit in two high-profile murders in the country – i.e. that of Ahmed Hussein-Suale and JB Danquah Adu.



On the November 17, 2021, edition of his show, Annan schooled Taylor that the burden of proof in the case rested on him and not on Kennedy Agyapong as he sought to portray when he acknowledged receipt of the suit in a Virginia County court.



“I do not want to pretend as if I am a lawyer but (I’m sorry) between the two of you, the burden of proof is not on Kennedy Agyapong, that is why the Common Law states that 'he who alleges must prove'.



“So those videos that you showed on your programme are your last line of defence. Those videos cannot, will not and may not change the equation as you attempt to tell a story seeking to say Kwame Agyapong was responsible for the murder of those individuals,” he stressed.



Annan further alleged that he was picking intelligence that after Kennedy’s suit, some people from Ghana have decided to also use the same route to sue Taylor. According to him, the hoodoo surrounding Kevin Taylor’s personality has been broken by Ken’s action.



He also advised Taylor to take the suit seriously given the fact that it is a federal summons, unlike the state courts.



Responding to the suit on his verified Social Media page, With All Due Respect, Taylor said, this is not a criminal case but libel, therefore, his lawyers will respond to the suit served on him by the MP.



He advised the MP to stay in the United States of America to be able to deal with the case that has been filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria Division.



“If you know Kennedy Agyapong, tell him that if he is going to Ghana, he shouldn’t go because we are going to respond very very soon and that we need to go to court quickly…,” he said.



Kevin Taylor, describing the case as an interesting case explained, “this is a libel case and if you claim I have defamed you, you need to prove [in court] that whatever that I have said about you is not true.



“I am not the one to prove. I am not the one to prove that when I say you exposed the identity of Ahmed Suale and he was killed; it is up to you to prove that; you did not do that. So, I am waiting for you to prove. I will meet you in court for you prove beyond reasonable doubt…”



“Tell Kennedy Agyapong, if you know him that, it is upon him and his lawyers to prove that whatever that I have said on my show is a lie. This is a libel case and he has to prove beyond reasonable and he is able to do so, then we begin from there,” Kevin Taylor stressed.



“I think I will let the judge know who Kennedy Agyapong is. The MP who was able to sit on TV and tell judges in Ghana that they are all fools, so, what applies to you, Mr Judge?”



Kennedy Agyapong is seeking USD $9.5 million dollars in damages awarded against Mr. Taylor.