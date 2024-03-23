He was on guard duty at Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon – More details about arrested fake police officer drops

General News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service on March 18, 2024, announced the arrest of one Hassan Avorgah for the personation of a police officer.



In a very short statement on their social media handles, the police said the suspect was arrested in possession of police uniform without lawful authority through the vigilance of some officers.



However, according to multiple reports, the suspect was arrested when he had in turn arrested someone and sent the person to the Holy Garden Police Station for detention.



Upon arriving at the station with his detainee, Avorgah failed to provide accurate details of himself as a police officer, leading to his arrest,



Aside being dressed in a police uniform, he was found with some police accoutrement including a pair of handcuffs, a taser, a pouch and two phones. A subsequent search by the police at his residence found more police-related items.



Meanwhile, an interview by Kofi TV with some traders at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra has revealed more details about Avorgah who was said to be operating as an officer around the area.



According to some traders, the suspect, for close to a decade, worked as a security guard at the Circle Mall but left sometime in 2020 and later returned as a police officer.



According to the traders, the conduct of the suspect coupled with some videos and pictures of himself undergoing police training and working with other police officers convinced them that he was a true police officer.



The traders noted they have sighted a police patrol car drop him off at Circle where he usually undertook traffic details on multiple occasions.



He is also said to have been active during the sing-a-thon attempt by Afua Asantewaa Aduonum at the Akwaaba Village in December last year.



“He was called Kofi but when he came as a police officer, he converted to Islam. I actually led him to a mallam, who led his conversion. So he later became Hassan,” a trader, Salifu Ibrahim told Kofi Adomah Nwanwani of Kofi TV.







GA/ ADG



