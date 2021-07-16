He spoke out of anger but didn't mean to be inciteful - Ken's boy backs embattled boss

General News of Friday, 16 July 2021

• Kennedy Agyapong is under fire for his latest threat on a journalist



• But a journalist who works for him says his boss didn't mean to be inciteful



• Kweku Annan adds that the Assin Central MP will officialy react to matters soon



Assin Central Member of Parliament is scheduled to appear before the Privileges Committee of the lawmaking chamber for comments deemed to be unparliamentary and inciteful.



But a journalist working for the lawmaker, has averred that his boss did not mean any harm when he said on Live TV that a journalist should among other things be beaten for biased reporting.



Speaking on NET2 TV's the Seat Show on Tuesday, Kweku Annan - host of the program - submitted that his boss had a lot of information about ongoings which he will release in due course.



"I know the information Kwame Agyapong has in his hands, but I know at the right time he will talk. He will explode it all out there and there are a lot of intelligence officers in this country aware of some of the things Kwame Agyapong is holding.



"Maybe he spoke out of anger but it doesn’t mean it is a means to go and cause or create a crime and I am sure all of you know, so why are we dragging this issue?



"A nation in which a selfless person seeking the interest of the masses is hounded. This nation’s biggest enemy is the truth. Tell me I am lying," Kweku Annan stated.







