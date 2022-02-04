‘He’s veered off right path’ – Vanderpuye fires ‘vagabond’ Anyidoho

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodoo and former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye has chastised former Director of Communication in the late Prof. JEA Mills’ administration, Koku Anyidoho for going astray.



Vanderpuye, a protege of the late President Mills, is unhappy about how Anyidoho is conducting himself lately, stressing that his former colleague has refused to follow the teachings of Prof Mills.



Describing the late Prof Mills as an embodiment of unity and peace, Lante Vanderpuye said those traits cannot be found in Anyidoho because he has decided to be on a warpath with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), a party that made him who he is.



It will be recalled that the NDC sacked Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary, last year for putting up an attitude the party described as “anti-party behavior.”



Since his sacking, Anyidoho has been attacking some personalities of the party in the media space and threatening to expose some executives including the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.



But speaking to Prince Minkah on Dwaboase on the sidelines of the launch of the JEA Mills Memorial Heritage in Accra, Nii Lante Vanderpuye stated that Anyidoho has gone astray and cannot hold himself as the one passionate about the legacy of the late president they all served at the presidency.



“Koku Anyidoho is a vagabond. He’s veered off the right path,” the MP stated and explained that all proteges of Prof Mills were at the launch of the Memorial Heritage except Koku Anyidoho.



Asked if Prof. Mills whom they all revere would have described Anyidoho the way he did, the MP stated “Yes” and quizzed, “Why was he [Koku] not there [at the launch of Prof Mills’ Memorial Heritage]? All those who call themselves the children of Prof Mills were all present. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Ludwig Hlodrdze, Alex Segbefia and co were all there.”



“He Koku] doesn’t know Prof Mills more than us…I introduced Koku to Prof,” he recounted.



“Koku Anyidoho has to do retrospection and introspection and ask himself whether he is practicing what Prof Mills taught all of us? If he is able to answer himself correctly, he will succeed,” he added.



The duo played major roles in the Mills administration between the period 2009 and 2012.



While Vanderpuye was the Director of Operations, Koku Anyidoho was the Director of Communication both at the presidency.