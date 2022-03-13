He's not being smart - Computer Man wades into conflict between Obofour and his ex-junior pastor

General News of Sunday, 13 March 2022

The founder and leader of Hope Generation Ministries, Prophet Eric Amponsah, has stated that the leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev Obofour, has not been smart in dealing with an ongoing conflict between him and a former subordinate.



A former junior pastor of Rev Obofuor known as Andy, has recently been sharing sentiments against his former boss including accusing his ex-boss of being a traitor.



Andy among various allegations has accused Rev Obofour of the death of a late driver of his, who he identified as Kwaku Amewu.



But speaking in an interview with Oman Channel, Computer Man indicated that Reverend Obofour’s failure to sort out his differences with Andy means he is not being smart.



According to Computer Man, Andy by his association with Rev Obofour knows too much to be treated as just someone making noise.



“He (Rev Obofour should let his wisdom prevail. The reason I am saying Obofour is not being smart is because as a person you should always know the tactics of those around you. What must have cause Andy to come out and make such allegations? There must be a settlement between the two of them.



Computer Man thus entreated Rev Obofour to take proactive measures in dealing with his differences with Andy regardless of the level of truthfulness in the allegations he has levelled against him.



He noted that Rev Obofour has a lot to lose in terms of his reputation and must therefore sort out his issues with his former junior pastor.



“If Andy keeps revealing things the way he is doing, it might spell the end of Rev. Obofour. So Obofour must be fast,” computer man said.



“Obofour says he is smart but I am not seeing any smartness in him. You are just a talkative, act proactively and let your name go to sleep because pastoral work is not easy,” he added.



