He never had time for us - Kwame Nkrumah's son opens up on childhood times

General News of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Kwame Nkrumah was so fixated with his dreams of achieving independence for Ghana and African unity that he had little time for his family, Onsy Nkrumah, a son of Ghana’s first leader has said.



In detailing his relationship with his late father, Onsy Nkrumah said that Nkrumah placed the interest of the country and the continent over that of his family.



Onsy said he has little or no childhood memories of him and his father as Nkrumah was often on the move.



Describing him as someone who ‘lived like a soldier', Ornsy said he was not disturbed by her father’s attitude as he shared in the dream of uniting Africa.



Instead of dwelling on what he did not get from his father, Ornsy Nkrumah has opted to focus on the virtues his father espoused that made him a successful leader.



The CPP stalwart said that it is his fervent prayer to see Africa unite as his father dreamed, noting that a united Africa.



“He never had time for the family. He was completely devoted and selfless. He lived like a soldier for Ghana and Africa. I think Ghana is in debt and Africa owes him a great debt forever and ever. Hopefully, we can live up to the 10% of his sacrifice and achieve some if not all of his objectives.”



“My views are selfless as his. I would like to see Ghana and Africa at their best. My regular prayer is to see Africa united before I’m gone. If we do achieve that before I’m gone, I will put in my will that we should have a great party”, he said.



Onsy Nkrumah also opened up his relationship with his siblings, Gamal, Samia, and Sekou Nkrumah.



He disclosed that he had a great relationship with Gamal but was not so cool with Samia and Sekou Nkrumah.



