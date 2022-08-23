'He is being used by elders' - KKD takes ‘kid brother’ Adom-Otchere to the cleaners

General News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Veteran broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, alias KKD, has reacted to recent comments made about him by Good Evening Ghana show host, Paul Adom-Otchere.



Adom-Otchere, last week, on his show delivered an editorial on critical comments KKD had made about the government’s borrowing on the Eurobond markets and allegations that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta was profiting from Ghana’s indebtedness through Databank.



Speaking about the development on the August 22 edition of Onua Maakye show with Captain Smart, KKD described Adom-Otchere as a kid brother who he was not going to badmouth.



“How did you feel about Paul Adom-Otchere’s critique?” host Captain Smart asked, to which KKD answered, “Paul is my small brother so I will not say anything bad against him, whatever he has said, I forgive him. I won’t badmouth him.”



He advised Paul using proverbs to desist from allowing himself to become a conduit through which elderly opponents of his masters are insulted.



“He (Adom-Otchere) is not part of the elders, but a child who is deployed by elders to abuse other elders should remember that it is because of the prominent person’s cloth that the dog barks when he approaches.



“But when the dog is restrained and the prominent person sits with the elders to chat, the dog is returned to the cage. Advise yourself. Do not insult a person who is your elder. I love you too much,” he stressed.



What Adom-Otchere said:



According to the Good Evening Ghana host, it was unfair for people to continue to accuse the Minister of profiteering from the legitimate business that a company he founded – but has since left – is doing with successive governments.



Adom-Otchere whiles delivering a historical analysis of Ghana’s Eurobond journey explained how Databank – a company co-founded by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta – and other local investment outfits were legally picked to work on these transactions.



He cited the case of renowned investment banker Togbe Afede and his company, Strategic Africa Securities, SAS, in driving home the point that Ofori-Atta and Databank were involved in legitimate business for which the Ministry of Finance and Bank of Ghana had given them required legal clearance.



“If tomorrow, Togbe Afede becomes Minister of Finance, should we say, you have become Minister of Finance, therefore, SAS can no longer advise the government on Eurobond borrowing and close down the company?



“But that is the reality that we take from the narrative of broadcast legend, Kwesi Kyei Darkwah,” Adom-Otchere noted.



