'He is a tyrant' - NDC organizer drags Wontumi over Kumawu confusion

Politics of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Democratic Congress’ Ashanti Regional Deputy Organizer, Onasis Kobby has lambasted the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party over the confusion that characterized the confirmation of the District Chief Executive nominee for Kumawu.



Describing Antwi Boasiako a.k.a Chairman Wontumi as a tyrant, Onasis Kobby in a video said the character of Wontumi is reminiscent of the tyrannic traits of the current government.



He said, "a whole Member of Parliament had to be physically restrained? Mind you, the MP is a non-voting member of the District Assembly. But to see that ugly incident happening, someone will ask me what my issue is? But after all, this is the very government that sponsored the molestation of our MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George who was slapped. Yet they are the very hoodlums who have been unleashed on their own people under Wontumi.



“You see, Wontumi is a tyrant and I am surprised any sane person will have confidence in Wontumi," he fumed.



His comment comes on the back of the cahotic confirmation of the District Chief Executive for Kumawu, Samuel Addai Agyekum on Sunday after his re-nomination by the President. He had been twice rejected by Assembly members in earlier rounds of voting.



Described as the darling boy of the NPP Regional Chairman, Addai Agyekum is accused of adopting mischievous means to secure his confirmation on Sunday.



Aside allegedly limiting the number of accredited assembly members to 28 instead of over 50, the nominee is said to have caused the prevention of the MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah, who he is said to be at loggerheads with, entry into the hall where his confirmation took place.



According to Onasis, the hidden face behind the violence was Chairman Wontumi.



"His only source of wealth is through political power and for which reason he feels the NPP must retain power at all cost. This is what is causing him to unleash terror day in and day out... Why in God's name is someone like Wontumi being entertained in the Ashanti Region, do we want the country to collapse?" he questioned.



While indicting the National Peace Council about being silent on such developments, Onasis Kobby served notice that the NDC as a party will not tolerate any form of tyranny and called for a free and fair election come 2024 lest the NDC also advise itself.



