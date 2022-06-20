He is a true son; very loyal – Kufuor heaps praises on Dr. Bawumia

Politics of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former President of Ghana John Agyekum Kufuor has hailed Ghana’s Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, describing him as a ‘true son’.



According to the former President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who served as a Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana under his administration, has been a loyal son to him and his course since he got to know him.



Former President John Agyekum Kufuor praised the head of the country’s Economic Management Team at a Father’s Day event organized by the Peduase Valley Resort in the Eastern Region.



He said, “let me single out one person; he is also a father, but I can claim that he happens to be my son too, and that’s the Vice President sitting right by me. In your narration, you said when the planners decided to invite the Vice President, you learnt he had gone to the North for some duties, and you even doubted whether he would manage to come.



But you phoned him, and with his signature giggling, he said if it’s J.A. Kufuor, I’m coming. That’s so touching, very touching, but probably that’s how a son should behave towards a father. Sheer coincidence, but you may not know that I started being a father in 1963, and that happened to be the year the Vice President was born.



My son, whose birthday falls in September that year, could not make it to this event, but I believe he came on October 7, and my son was on September 6, October 7; this guy here popped out, and then we’ve related so beautifully. It’s not just for this occasion, but once I noticed him, he became like a son. He is a true son, very loyal. So when I heard the narration that when you phoned him, he said if it’s Kufuor I’m coming, I pray for the Vice President, May God bless him,” he said.