He is a controversial politician at times – Kennedy Agyapong’s daughter admits

Christabel Agyapong, one of the daughters of Kennedy Agyapong has admitted that her father is sometimes a controversial figure in his political dealings.



The 23-year-old is the Executive Producer of Cedi Life, a reality show featuring some Agyapong siblings and their friends discussing life from education, work, relationship, daily successes and struggles.



In episode one of the show, Christabel speaks about her father, whose personality she claims to have.



“Our dad’s name is Kennedy Agyapong, he is a politician in Ghana but also a great businessman. He is a controversial politician at times but I will say that is where I get my energy and my personality from,” she stressed.



“So, I am currently taking a class in event planning. Ever since I was 16, I have loved weddings,” she stressed.



Kennedy Agyapong is currently the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, he has announced he will quit the lawmaking chamber when the current session ends.



He has also announced his bid to become flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) with an eye on becoming president after the 2024 elections.



He is seen as a strong third candidate behind Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former Minister of Trade Alan Kyerematen.



