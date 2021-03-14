General News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

He intimidates them with sleepless nights – P.K Sarpong explains why NDC is focused on Bawumia with propaganda

Political activist PK Sarpong has described Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the future of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) whom the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not be able to defeat should he be made the leader of the NPP as the party heads to the next general election in 2024.



For him, the fear that Dr Bawumia evokes in the NDC is the reason why he is under attack from it, stressing that his efforts have led to the defeat of the NDC twice and a third defeat is in the offing.



The confirmation of his belief that Dr Bawumia puts fear in the NDC came from how NDC Members of Parliament (MPs) behaved towards him during the delivery of the President’s State of the Nation Address.



“Bawumia represents the future of the New Patriotic Party, a phenomenon that leaves the opposition party in political wilderness called opposition for many years than they anticipated…



He is too imposing for the NDC to topple. He has done it twice and a third time is imminent and that explains their attitude towards him in Parliament when President Akufo-Addo was delivering the State of the Nation’s Address,” he asserted.



PK Sarpong is confident that Dr Bawumia will beat former President John Mahama if the two contest in an election.



“Dr. Bawumia is truly the tower that towers above all others in the NDC, including their John Mahama. Whether they like it or not, he will come and continue with the good works of the NPP administration,” he insisted.



