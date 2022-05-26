He has a proven record to be re-elected – Kyei Mensah-Bonsu backs Wontumi

Politics of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

As the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) gears up to elect Regional Executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years, incumbent Ashanti Regional Chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako has received an endorsement from the Ashanti Regional Caucus in Parliament



Led by the Majority Leader in Parliament and Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame Constituency, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on behalf of the colleague MPs in the region has stressed the need for delegates to retain Wontumi ahead of the 2024 polls.



“If you ask me about the aspirants and their background, the one I know is Wontumi. His works in the region speak volumes for the party. He brought us hope and rejuvenated the party immediately after he took the reins of office in 2016 after we lost two general elections,” Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who spoke on Kumasi-based Fox FM afternoon political talk show monitored by MyNewsGh.com observed.



“Assuming without admitting there is a little problem in the party at the regional level, who can correct and improve it for us? It’s the same person, I know he can do it for us having practiced with the system for eight years. He is on the seat now and understands every difficulty,” the Minister of Parliamentary affairs stressed.



The astute politician without mincing words told host Kwaku Kyeremateng Nkansah in a One-on-One interview urged delegates to seek the interest of NPP before and after the polls.



Mr. Bernard Antwi Bosiako tipped by political pundits to win the chairmanship position in the upcoming internal polls of the governing party says he aims to strengthen the capabilities of the party members and to increase votes in the 2024 polls.



Contrary to reports that heavily built men working for some aspirants are planning mayhem at the polling stations, security agencies in the region have assured delegates and residents of adequate security.



The regional police command is ready to ensure the safety of lives before, during, and after the election and will ensure a peaceful election.