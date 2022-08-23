Hayil Ladies mark annual Women of Influence Conference; reaches out to less privileged in society

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: Ernest Senanu Dovlo

The Hayil Ladies Ministry of the Fountain Gate Chapel has made a donation worth thousands of Cedis to the Frafraha Foster Home in Accra.



The items donated include food items, soap, and toiletries as well as drugs among others.



Receiving the items on behalf of the home, foster father of the Frafraha Foster Home, Mr. Adu- Amoako expressed appreciation to the group for living their Christian responsibility by taking care of the less privileged in society.



The ladies also held a skills training seminar in soap making and baking for its members to equip them to be financially stable.



The group comprising members from satellite Churches - Adenta victory pastures, Commandos, East Legon, Pantang, and Ogbojo embarked on these activities as part of their 2022 women of influence conference.



Speaking in an interview, Mrs. Salomey Akparibo, President of the Hayil Ladies Ministry noted that the four-day conference with the theme “The Settled Woman” started on Thursday, August 18 with individual Fountain Gate Chapel (FGC) branches coming together to pray and network.



On Friday, August 19, the group had a virtual session with the head pastor of the Fountain Gate Chapel, Rev. Eastwood Anaba.



On Saturday, August 20, the group held in-person activities where each pasture was expected to carry out an activity that will benefit its members as well as society.



The Climax was marked with thanksgiving services at various churches.



Hayil Ladies Ministry is the women’s wing of the Fountain Gate Chapel established to serve as an outreach to women; for nurturing through fellowship, and the discovering and releasing of locked up potentials and purposes through productive and meaningful participation in the group’s activities.



The group has its vision of raising Spirit-filled women who will pursue their God-given purpose in the spirit of excellence for creative impact in their community.