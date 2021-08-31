Hawkers to be cleared off Ofankor overhead as market springs up

Regional News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ga West Municipal Assembly and other authorities in the Ga North Assembly have embarked on an exercise to clear unauthorized structures springing up on the Ofankor Barrier overhead and Mile 7 Roundabout in Accra.



The exercise was led by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga West, Mr Clement Nii Lantey Wilkinson, and other authorities of the two Assemblies.



Speaking to Kasapa News, Clement Nii Lantey Wilkinson indicated the practice of the traders compels pedestrians to walk on the shoulders of the road at areas of the overhead and the roundabout.



He added the practice exposes the traders to the danger of metal containers falling from moving vehicles and drivers running into hawkers due to brake failures.



Clement Wilkinson lamented further that areas such as Ofankor Barrier, Mile 7 Roundabout, and other bus stops had gained notoriety for heavy traffic and gradually becoming a food vending point which poses a danger to running engines on the roads.



He, therefore, cautioned hawkers to vacate those areas within a week as authorities prepare a suitable market for them at different places.



