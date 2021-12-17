Hawkers, property owners putting drivers in danger on our roads – GPRTU laments

General News of Friday, 17 December 2021

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Alhaji Ibrahim Abass Moro, has said that often, hawkers and pedestrians set traps that could cause a driver to be involved in an accident.



He explained that some hawkers in certain areas move their trade unto the road such that they create the environment for accidents.



Speaking at the Happy Development Dialogues hosted by Happy FM’s Don Prah, he lamented, “Hawkers along the Lapaz highway and even at the Central Business District ply their trade almost to the streets and that poses a threat to drivers. Drivers are not protected.



Property owners also put flower pots or containers forcing pedestrians to walk on the streets.”



Abass Moro called on the relevant authorities to do something about this menace in order to ensure that accidents on our roads are reduced.



Provisional data compiled by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) revealed that the number of commuters killed in road traffic crashes for the first nine months of the year 2021 rose by 16.37% compared to the same period last year.



It increased from 1,827 between January and September 2020 to 2,126 in the first nine months of this year.



The data shows that 1,751 males made up of 193 below the age of 18 and 1,558 who are 18 years and above were killed.



