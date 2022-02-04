Hawker feared dead in an accident at Oda lorry station

Regional News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

One hawker is feared dead while three others are injured after a driver ran into them at the Oda lorry station in the Birem Central Municipality of the Eastern Region.



The driver of the passenger car with registration number AS 7487-18 was reported to have mistakenly ran into the hawkers. The driver also crashed into two parked vehicles in the process.



The four hawkers were rushed to the Akyem Oda Government hospital for medical attention.



The Oda Police has commenced investigations into the accident.