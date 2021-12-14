Hawa Koomson supports persons with disabilities

General News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson has reiterated the commitment of the government to providing a conducive environment for the well-being of persons with disabilities.



Hawa Koomson says that government will continue to implement policies that guarantee the development and growth of this person.



She made these comments when she donated wheelchairs to evictees of the Twawonase program that airs on Lucky TV.



The show is targeted at providing a platform for persons. with disabilities to express themselves and entertain the audience.



It is a dancing show for physically challenged person that air on the above names television station.



The show had its first edition on Sunday, December 7 2021 and Hawa Koomson has provided some support for the evicted candidates.



She assured them of having their welfare at heart and will continue to explore means of helping them.