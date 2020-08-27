Politics of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Hawa Koomson’s case: We’ve not heard anything from the police – NDC

MP for Awutu Senya East, Hawa Koomson

The Awutu Senya East NDC has disclosed that they have been kept in the dark since July 24, when the police invited the Minister for Special Development Initiatives who doubles as the MP for Awutu Senya East constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson for firing gunshots at a voters registration centre in the area.



Due to this, the party cannot tell the stage the ongoing investigation has gotten to, Awutu Senya East Communications Officer of the party, Delali Seworpkor stated in an interview with GhanaWeb.



“They said they have forwarded the matter to the Police CID headquarters. In respect to that, we have not heard anything to that till today. We don’t know the stage they’ve gotten to,” Mr Seworpkor noted.



The Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson was invited by the police for questioning on July 24, 2020, after she admitted firing warning shots at a polling centre in her constituency.



According to her, the gunshots were fired to protect her life which she averred was under threat by some thugs alleged to be affiliated to the opposition NDC.



Despite her justification, the minister received several condemnations from both the public and Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) to resign for engaging in the act.

