Hawa Koomson reveals key points in 2021 Closed Season Report

Regional News of Saturday, 26 March 2022

Source: atlfmnews.com

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson says the month of July for the closed Season is appropriate despite the 2021 closed season report revealing that some fishermen think otherwise.



The 2021 Closed Season Report indicates that some fishermen do not prefer the month of July as the month for the Closed Season.



Presenting key points of the report to stakeholders in Accra on Thursday, 24th March 2022, the sector minister said despite the misgivings about the closed season for the year under review, the purpose for closing it was achieved.



“The presentation revealed that increase in catches in 2021 was higher than that of 2019, implying that the timing of the 2021 closed fishing season in July yielded more catches for the artisanal and inshore fleet than that of 2019 (May and June). The report also provided that different types of species, both pelagic and demersal were observed being landed after the 2021 closed season compared to the 2019 Closed Season (May & June).”



The report however states that there was a general acceptance of the Closed Season by Fishers as a management tool to sustain the fishery industry.



It further states that there was an increase in landed fish immediately after the Closed Season.



The minister said, “this means that the continuous implementation of the closed season and the increased in the duration could have a more positive result on fish catch.”



Mad. Hawa Koomson also stated that the ministry, based on the recommendation of the report for additional Closed Season, “during the minor upwelling season (December to February)” will hold further discussions with stakeholders in that regard.



She said the ministry will ensure the welfare of the fishers is not overlooked during the closed seasons.



“The Ministry is aware of the short-term effect of the closed season on your livelihoods and will ensure the provision of supports to fishers during Closed Seasons to reduce the impact. “



Distribution



The Ministry distributed a total of 15,000 bags of rice and 6,250 cartons of cooking oil to fishers and fish processors during the 2021 Closed Season. In addition, a total of 5,221 outboard motors were also distributed to fishers during the closed season.



The Fisheries Enforcement Unit, she notes will be empowered to arrest and prosecute anybody involved in illegal fishing.