Hawa Koomson joins St Br. Andre SHS to plant 500 trees to mark GGD

Regional News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, on Friday, June 11, joined the management and students of St. Brother Andre Senior High School to plant 500 trees as part of the Green Ghana Day.



Ms Hawa Koomsoon who is also the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East in the Central region in an address to the students urged them to take the Green Ghana Day initiative serious and replicate it yearly and ensure that it does not become a nine-day wonder.



“Take this exercise as an assignment and ensure that all of you take a tree and take care of it till it grows. This shouldn’t be a nine-day wonder. We must continue to plant trees to save our environment and keep our environment green.”



The former Minister for Special Initiatives also admonished the students to take their education seriously and care for their environment as they care for themselves.



The Headmaster of the school, Brother Anthony Dadzie, in an interview with the media said taking part of the nationwide tree planting exercise was the right thing to do to protect the environment. He added that all the 500 trees planted will be assigned to the students to ensure that the trees get the needed attention.



The Green Ghana Day is an initiative under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and it is spearheaded by the Forestry Commission under the theme: “Forest Landscape Restoration: Planting five (5) million trees in a day”.



The Day will be celebrated annually and seeks to mobilize citizens to undertake massive nationwide tree planting exercises.



The Green Ghana Initiative seeks to achieve the following objectives: Green/ beautify our communities and towns, Protect watersheds, Mitigate climate change, create enhanced national awareness on the necessity for collective action towards the restoration of degraded landscapes in the country, inculcate in the youth the values of planting and nurturing trees and their associated benefits and to enhance livelihoods for rural communities through their engagement in the production of tree seedlings.



About St Brother Andre Senior High School



Saint Brother Andre High School, founded in 2018, is a catholic high school serving young women and men in Ghana. The school is situated on a 92-acre land at Apra, Opeikuma in the Central Region of Ghana. Its strategically designed rigorous curriculum encourages advanced-level course work.



Saint Brother Andre High School challenges students to be intelligent, insightful and involved in the world around them. The school fosters the development of school and community leadership among its students.