General News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

Hawa Koomson hands over gun to police after interrogation

Hawa Koomson, MP for Awutu Senya East

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, was yesterday arrested by the police, following disturbances at a polling station during voter registration exercise, at Kasoa, in the Central Region.



The Director of the Police Affairs Department, Superintendent of Police (Supt) Sheila Abayie Buckman, disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday, but did not give further details.



But, the Ghanaian Times gathered the MP, who is also Minister for Presidential Special Initiative, gave a statement to the police and was later cautioned.



Meanwhile, the Police in the Central Region has also retrieved the gun, ammunition and a licence covering the weapon, she claimed she fired during the disturbances.



This was after she honoured an invitation extended to her by the Central Regional Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at Cape Coast.



The Central Regional Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong confirmed to the Ghanaian Times in the retrieval of the weapon yesterday stating that the case docket had been handed over to the CID Headquarters in Accra for further investigations



It would be recalled in the Wednesday, July 22 issue of the Ghanaian Times, the police have invited Ms Koomson, for questioning, following Monday’s disturbances and firing of gunshots at the Top Hill Down Polling Centre at Kasoa, in the Central Region.



Meanwhile, the four persons arrested in connection with disturbances have been granted GH¢30,000 bail each with two sureties by the Cape Coast Circuit Court.



One of the sureties should be a government worker whose net salary is GH¢2,000.



The accused, Sulley Razak, Majeed Amadu, Suleman Yusuf and Razak Musa were charged with conspiracy to commit crime, causing unlawful damage to three motorbikes and discharge of firearms in public place without authority by the court presided by Ms Dorinda Smith Arthur.



They all pleaded not guilty to all the three charges and the case was adjourned to August 18, 2020, for a case management conference.



The Ghanaian Times in its Tuesday, July, 21, 2020 issue reported that there was confusion at the Top Hill Down polling centre at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East in the Central Region, on Monday when armed men fired gunshots at the centre whilst registration was ongoing.



Razak, Amadu, Yusuf and Musa, were arrested by the police in connection with the shootings and disturbances at the centre.



The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Central Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong, told the Ghanaian Times, that the police had mounted a search for other accomplices, who were on the run.



She said on July 20, at about 10a.m a complainant from Peace Town at Kasoa called at the police station and reported that at about 9:30a.m at Kasoa Peace Town Top Hill Down registration centre, whilst registration was in progress some thugs raided the centre.



DSP Oppong said a person from the group pulled a pistol and fired a gun to scare people who had queued to register and in the ensuing confusion, three motorcycles, parked at the centre were burnt.



She said the police proceeded to the scene, arrested the suspects and retrieved one pistol from one of them.



DSP Oppong said the burnt motorcycles had also been retrieved by the police, adding that investigations into the case were ongoing.

