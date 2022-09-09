Have you ever seen residents demonstrating against galamsey? - Miracles Aboagye blames Ghanaians

General News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Director of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development at the Presidency, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has lambasted Ghanaians for pointing fingers at politicians, religious leaders and business moguls but themselves whenever the issue of galamsey is raised.



According to him, it is the same citizens who support the illegal miners to undertake their illegal activities in their communities, hence they too should be blamed for making galamsey a hard nut to crack.



"Have you ever seen residents in a mining area or community demonstrating against galamsey? Just give me one. With all the demonstrations going on, they demonstrate against bad roads, they demonstrate against hospitals; tell me one community you have gone to where you witnessed the Chiefs and the residents clad in red and wielding placards with the inscription 'Say No To Galamsey' before?", he asked.



He admonished the residents in mining communities to take up the gauntlet and resist illegal mining activities in their areas.



Dennis Miracles made these submissions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme while addressing the case involving the Chinese national at the center of recent discussions on the galamsey menace, Aisha Huang.