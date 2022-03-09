'Have you ever asked why contractors are for E-Levy?' - Gabby offers explanation

General News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, has suggested that contractors are in support of the Electronic Transactions tax (E-Levy).



He explained why he held that position in a Facebook post of March 8, 2022, stressing that the contractors support E-Levy because it will mean government will honour financial obligations due to them.



His post read: "Have you ever asked why contractors are for e-levy? They want to get paid and when they get paid your roads get fixed and when they are fixed it costs you less time on the road and on car maintenance."



The issue of contractors and E-Levy came up months back when Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta suggested that it was important that they support the levy because it will generate revenue to pay them.



Speaking to the leadership of the road contractors association on Monday, February 7, 2022, Kwasi Amoako-Atta said, “When the E-levy is implemented, the road sector will get its fair share. All contractors owed by the government will be paid.



"A number of deplorable roads will be fixed when the E-Levy is introduced because all contractors we owe will be paid. You are going to benefit directly from its implementation. No serious government will joke with its contractors,” he added.



Meanwhile, government through the Information Ministry has organized five town hall meetings to discuss the E-Levy with citizenry and to get their buy-in.



The exercise is expected to also give government feedback on reactions from citizens on the proposed levy and how best to implement it.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has repeatedly warned of dire consequences for the Ghanaian economy if the E-Levy is not passed.



