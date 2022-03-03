Have patience, Ghana will not prosper overnight - President Akufo-Addo to citizens

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the Ghanaian citizenry of much better days but has emphasized that it will take time for such a dream to be achieved.



According to the President, there remains the need for Ghanaians to exercise patience as his government continues to work towards building the economy.



“We must have the pride to acknowledge that we have made positive strides. We must also have the humility to appreciate that we still have some way to go. We must have the patience to accept that just as our fight for freedom and independence was not achieved in a day, so too, national prosperity will not come overnight,” the President speaking at the 2022 Head of State Awards in Accra said.



According to Citinews, the President added that his government among other things is building a solid foundation for the economy to take-off.



“We are establishing a solid foundation for the economic take-off of our country. In peace and in unity, I am certain that we will build a new Ghanaian civilization that will attract the admiration of Africa and the world,” he said.



The government is currently on a campaign to earn public support for a proposed 1.5% levy on electronic transactions as a revenue mobilization avenue.



Speaking at a different forum, the president called on Ghanaians to embrace the E-Levy noting that its passage into law is in the interest of the populace.



“We cannot continue to allow less than 10%, specifically 7.8%, that is, 2.4 million people of the population to carry the direct tax burden of 30.8 million people. We must provide an opportunity for every Ghanaian to contribute towards nation-building,” he said.



“The proposed e-levy is such an innovative fiscal measure which will help improve our tax to GDP ratio on an equitable basis. I believe strongly that it is in the public interest that it should be enacted into law. We cannot continue to live on foreign savings,” he added.