Have patience – Akufo-Addo tells Ghanaians

General News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said just as it took a while for Ghana to achieve independence from the British colonial masters, Ghanaians must be patient as his administration works to ensure economic prosperity for all.



Mr. Akufo-Addo said achieving economic prosperity will not come overnight.



He said these while speaking at the independence day awards ceremony on Wednesday, March 2 ahead of the 65th Independence Day celebration, in Accra.



“As we prepare to celebrate 65 years of Independence from the British colonial power on the theme; Working together, Bouncing back better, let us eschew all acts of divisiveness and self-centeredness, acts that will only retard our forward march.



“We must have the pride to acknowledge that we have made positive strides and we must also have the humility to appreciate that we still have some way to go.



“We must have the patience to accept that just as our fight for freedom and independence was not achieved in a day so too national prosperity will not come overnight.



“We are establishing a solid foundation for the economic takeoff of our country in peace and in unity. I am certain that we will build a new Ghanaian civilization which will attract the admiration of Africa and the world.”