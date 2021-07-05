Have confidence in us - Ejura committee chair

General News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Court of Appeal judge Justice George Kingsley Koomson, who will serve as chairman of the three-member committee set up to probe Tuesday’s disturbances at Ejura, has assured of diligent work during their public sittings.



The committee is scheduled to begin public sitting at the Prempeh Assembly Hall from Tuesday, July 6 at 10:00 am each day.



On the eve of the start of the public sittings, the committee visited Ejura to commiserate with families affected by last Tuesday’s shootings.



Speaking to TV3's Ibrahim Abubakar from the community, Justice Koomson said their work will be dependent “on the nature of evidence that we would receive”.



“We will interrogate it and make the appropriate recommendations.”



He called on “the people of Ghana to have confidence in us and we want to assure them that we will stand by the truth”.



The committee, which is also made up of security experts Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso and Juliet Amoah of Penplusbytes, has 10 days within which to complete its work.



It is expected to make recommendations to the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, who in turn has to report to the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, by Friday, July 9.



The violence on Tuesday, June 29 led to the death of two and injury to four.







