Have confidence in the Akufo-Addo government- Farouk Mahama to Ghanaians

General News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: Ahmed Osumanu Halid, Contributor

The Member of Parliament of Yendi, Hon Farouk Mahama has appealed to Ghanaians to be confident in the government of Nana Akufo Addo as it would continue to pursue productive policies and programs to elevate their status.



He asked all to support the NPP government to achieve its positive intentions. He stated that Democracy requires the contributions of all: the government, minority parties, civil society organizations and the media.



He called for constructive criticism and not subjective one to help push the nation to the economic apex." Ghana is our only land, we have nowhere to call our home and therefore we should all exert our energies to protect it in toto", the legislature amplified.



He also called on the youth of the country to take advantage of the job opportunities announced by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta in the mid-year budget statement presented to the House last week.



Hon Farouk Mahama expressed optimism that the temporary difficulty the nation is going through would be salvaged soon and asked all to support the government in this endeavour.