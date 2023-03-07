‘Have a renewed source of confidence’ – Lower Manya Krobo MCE to Ghanaians

Regional News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the Eastern Region



Ghanaians have been asked to embrace a renewed source of confidence in themselves as the country takes steps to regain its lost glory.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Lower Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region, Honourable Simon Kwaku Tetteh, made the call on behalf of the President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo, on March 6, 2023, as the country marked its 66th-anniversary celebrations at the Laasi park at Odumase-Krobo.



The beautiful display of the uniqueness of Ghanaian culture and tradition was at its height in the municipality as residents gathered for the 66th Independence Day celebrations marked across the country.



The splendorous show of prestige and grandeur brought together persons from all walks of life to partake in the celebrations.



These included political figures, security agencies, students, professionals, workers, and patriotic citizens, smartly dressed in Ghanaian colours as they thronged the Laasi Park, which has served as a venue for the annual celebrations since time immemorial.



Eulogizing the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to lead the country to its independence and the value of freedom, the MCE said, "we cherish our forefathers who made our independence possible. Freedom is hard to get, but we are blessed to have it. Let us appreciate everything we have and celebrate the great miracle of freedom."



Hon. Simon Tetteh stressed the significance of this year's theme, "Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose," to underscore the NPP government's commitment to upholding the gains made by the country since independence.



He called for concerted efforts from the people by striving with equal stretch and power to achieve the common goal of the people, adding that unity has become the cornerstone of the country.



The Assembly chief was confident that the citizenry, through dedication, hard work, honesty, and integrity, could fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the country's founding fathers.



In all, 18 schools, comprised of seven from primary schools, ten Junior High Schools, four Senior High Schools and cadets drawn from three Senior High Schools and a basic school, participated in the more than three-hour event.



The best schools in the march past were awarded certificates and cash for their sterling marching skills. They included Samsalo, Heroes and Heroines and Kodjonya Millennium Presby Primary Schools, who placed first, second and third, respectively, in the primary category, while Mount Mary Demonstration JHS, Kpong M/A EP JHS and Nuaso Anglican placed first, second and third respectively in the JHS category.



In the senior high school group, Krobo Girls Senior High School placed first, with Akuse Methodist SHS and Manya Krobo Senior High School placing second and third, respectively.



The MCE also awarded the 2021 WASSCE and BECE students who excelled in their respective external examinations.



Meanwhile, six students collapsed during the event. A team of health personnel drawn from the Ghana Health Service led by Physician Assistant Madam Victoria Poavri and the National Ambulance Service led by AEMT Kennedy Mensah rose to the occasion to offer emergency care by treating and discharging the victims.



However, a female student whose condition was critical was admitted to the St. Martin De Pores Hospital at Agomanya after she was rushed to the facility for treatment.



Five others, according to the medical team, were also treated for abdominal pain, headaches, and high blood pressure.