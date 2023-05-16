Hasten slowly with your promises – Political Communications expert to Mahama

General News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Political Communications Lecturer at UniMAC-GIJ, Dr. Paul Ezuah is urging the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) John Mahama to hasten slowly with the promises he’s making in the lead-up to the 2024 elections.



The former President in his victory speech on Monday reiterated a litany of promises he says he wants Ghanaians to hold him to if they vote him to become President in 2025.



Mr Mahama among others, promised to run the leanest but most efficient government under the fourth republic by appointing not more than 60 ministers and deputy ministers. Work to abolish the payment of Ex-gratia and cut out waste and ostentation in Government.



He also promised to give anti-corruption state institutions unfettered space to operate – The days of the Clearing agent must come to an end on January 07, 2025.



Speaking to Starr News, Dr. Paul Ezuah said even though this is to be expected in political seasons, John Mahama should hasten slowly given a recent history of unfulfilled promises.



“Looking at how he spoke about the whole thing, it is good. But let us be mindful that we are in Ghana where we have in the past had promises being made everywhere and very little is fulfilled. So for me, I will advise that he’ll hasten slowly as far as promises are concerned because we have the benefit of hindsight and we also know what has happened before even in the NDC and NPP.”



“The electorate in Ghana do not really fancy promises, they want the work to be done for them to see that the right thing is being done. So, on one hand, I will say that it’s good but he should tone down a bit on the promises because if he doesn’t fulfill it, it will be counter-productive as far as the 2024 election is concerned,” Dr. Paul Ezuah added.