Hassan Zein's legal team cautions media

General News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Lawyers for Ghanaian business mogul and philanthropist Mr Hassan Zein, Crown Legal Bureau have cautioned the media sternly to desist from publishing falsehood about their client.



The singer turned political activist Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) recently made some allegations about the businessman on his Facebook page which necessitated a lawsuit against the former.



Consequently, the legal team have written and served media houses in the country to discontinue pedalling what they describe as total falsehood about the businessman who is a Ghanaian citizen.



A letter signed by the lawyers for the businessman stated "...our client instructs us that it has come to his attention that some inhuman and totally evil accusation publication about him, was published by one musician and now said to be political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as in media circles as A Plus or Kwame A Plus on his Facebook Account, and reproduced on his other social media accounts, has been reproduced by other bloggers, social media and in some few cases on mainstream media outlets.."



It added that "Our client strongly urges all social media operators and or owners, bloggers, and mainstream media outlets to pull the story, and any other negative story about him down forthwith within seven days as those stories are never true, not verified and unsubstantiated and without basis.



"Our client uses this media to notify the whole world that he has taken steps to not only report the conduct of A Plus to the Ghana Police Service for investigations and possible prosecution, he has also commenced legal action against the said musician/ political activist, at the High Court, Accra.



"He accordingly strongly demands an immediate deletion of any unfound story about him, whether emanating from A Plus, and or anyone on this planet. Failure to heed to this call, we have a standing instruction to commence immediate legal action to assert the rights of our client."